Fabrizio Romano says Paul Pogba negotiating Man United stay

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has given Manchester United fans more good news about Paul Pogba this evening.

Pogba was one of the stars of the show this afternoon, providing four assists as United thrashed Leeds 5-1 in the opening Premier League fixture of the season.

It was the first time in 10 years that a United player provided three or more assists in a single game and only the seventh ever four-assist performance in the league.

United fans have been resigned to this being something of a swansong for the 28-year-old at Old Trafford.

However, despite lingering reports that the Frenchman was poised to leave the club for Paris Saint Germain before Lionel Messi joined the French club, Romano says United were never in doubt that he would stay at Old Trafford.

‘Manchester United have always been confident to keep Paul Pogba this summer,’ Romano tweeted.

‘Also before Messi deal and PSG rumours, same position: Pogba is staying.

‘Talks ongoing since weeks with Mino Raiola to extend the contract – no agreement yet. But Man Utd will try again.’

It is a very different spin from recent reports saying that Pogba was simply determined to run down his contract at Old Trafford before leaving the club as a free agent for the second time in his career.

Pogba himself also tweeted this evening, clearly in a good mood, saying simply ‘Boom Sha-ka-la-ka’.