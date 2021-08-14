Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United fans react to Leeds United performance

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes left fans in awe of his talent after he scored a hat-trick vs fierce rivals Leeds United.

The sensational midfielder was truly at his best, helping his teammates control the intense clash with ease.

United were impressive all over the pitch but Bruno rightfully gained plenty of praise for his own magical display.

The Portuguese playmaker kicked off this season just like how he ended the last, setting a marker for what he plans to do this time around.

If the Red Devils are to enjoy any success this campaign, Bruno will have to keep up this type of form as he’s so instrumental to everything they do.

Bruno x Pogba show at OT 🔥 Atmosphere!!! #MUFC — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 14, 2021

Everyday I'm thankful we chose Bruno and Bruno chose us. — Trey (@UTDTrey) August 14, 2021

Bruno Fernandes scoring Man Utd’s first goal of the season was the most obvious thing ever. The guy is truly Mr. Inevitable. — Ryan. 🔰 (@Vintage_Utd) August 14, 2021

Pogba and Bruno had more goal contributions in the first hour of the PL season than all of Liverpool’s midfielders combined last season. Holy shit — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) August 14, 2021

BRUNO HATTRICK

POGBA HATTRICK OF ASSISTS THE TWO BEST MIDFIELDERS IN THE WORLD! — ًEllis. (@EIIisBurner) August 14, 2021

“bRuNo kNeEsLiDiNg iN a PrEsEaSoN gAmE” WHAT NOW EH?? pic.twitter.com/QGlPL20ZPU — ً (@TheFergusonWay) August 14, 2021

Bruno is equally capable at creating as he is at scoring but he has proven he can particularly be relied upon for the latter.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it a point to send his forwards a message, telling them an attacking midfielder should not be the club’s top goalscorer.

However, there’s no doubt the legendary Norwegian will be pleased with what he saw on the pitch and there’s no chance he’ll be complaining.

Hopefully this is just the start of what’s to come as Solskjaer and his players gun for silverware this season.