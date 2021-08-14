Home » Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United fans react to Leeds United performance

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes left fans in awe of his talent after he scored a hat-trick vs fierce rivals Leeds United.

The sensational midfielder was truly at his best, helping his teammates control the intense clash with ease.

United were impressive all over the pitch but Bruno rightfully gained plenty of praise for his own magical display.

The Portuguese playmaker kicked off this season just like how he ended the last, setting a marker for what he plans to do this time around.

If the Red Devils are to enjoy any success this campaign, Bruno will have to keep up this type of form as he’s so instrumental to everything they do.

Bruno is equally capable at creating as he is at scoring but he has proven he can particularly be relied upon for the latter.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it a point to send his forwards a message, telling them an attacking midfielder should not be the club’s top goalscorer.

However, there’s no doubt the legendary Norwegian will be pleased with what he saw on the pitch and there’s no chance he’ll be complaining.

Hopefully this is just the start of what’s to come as Solskjaer and his players gun for silverware this season.

