Crystal Palace one of several clubs wanting Amad Diallo loan deal

Manchester United’s Amad Diallo could go to Premier League side Crystal Palace on loan this season according to football transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

United signed the teen prodigy from Atalanta last summer for a fee that could reach £37 million with bonuses.

Visa issues meant that it was January before the Ivorian could be registered with the club, where he made eight appearances, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Amad scored his one and only goal for United in a crucial Europa League match against AC Milan in March, one of only three games in which he appeared for 45 minutes or more.

And with the arrival of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer, Amad’s first team opportunities could be even more limited and recent reports have suggested that th club has decided to send him out on loan.

Clearly, according to Romano, there is no shortage of suitors for the precocious talent.

‘Amad Diallo is expected to leave Manchester United on loan this summer,’ the expert Tweeted.

‘FC Basel and Crystal Palace have been asking for Amad on loan until 2022.

‘Also Bundesliga & other Premier League clubs in the race. No decision has been made yet.’

There are immediate issues in regard to Basel. The Swiss Superleague arguably does not offer a sufficient challenge for such a talent and Basel have only qualified for the inaugural Europa Conference League this time around – no Champions League or even Europa League experience is therefore offered.

Crystal Palace is a much more interesting option. Amad could benefit from playing alongside countryman Wilfried Zaha and the club’s playing style is built around fast wing play, which could suit the 19-year-old down to the ground. New manager Patrick Vieira could also be an inspiring influence.

Furthermore, with Andros Townsend having left the club, there is no natural right winger so the United man could expect to get plenty of game time.

Getting experience in the Premier League and seeing how he holds up against the world’s best defences is something that United would surely welcome for their player.

It would certainly look on paper at least to be an ideal option if a suitable financial arrangement could be thrashed out.