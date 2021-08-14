Everton want to take Man United’s Andreas Pereira on loan

Everton have made an approach to sign Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira on loan, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Pereira spent last season on loan at Lazio in Italy, where he was generally used as a squad player and failed to establish himself as a first team regular.

As reported here this week, Lazio are believed to be keen to loan the player again and Romano claims they are now joined by Premier League outfit Everton.

‘Everton have approached Manchester United for Andreas Pereira,’ the guru tweeted.

‘Many clubs are interested in signing Andreas on loan, Man Utd still prioritize permanent sale.

‘As per @fredcaldeira, Flamengo asked for Andreas Pereira on loan sharing his salary.’

It seems unlikely that Andreas will head back to Brazil at this stage in his career, but the Everton prospect must be more tempting for the player and for United.

However, as Romano notes, it would appear that after loan spells at Granada, Valencia and Lazio, the Red Devils see the end of the road for the 25-year-old at Old Trafford and would prefer to move him on a permanent basis.

This in turn could also free-up funds to buy a holding midfielder or back-up right-back, the two positions for which United are believed to still hold some transfer interest.

The issue in this summer’s transfer market is that there is very little cash and United are believed to be asking for around £22 million for the Brazilian, which seems ambitious.

Another loan season would leave Pereira with just one year left on his United contract, however, which would not be an ideal situation for the Red Devils.