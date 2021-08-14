Jadon Sancho: Manchester United star reacts to dream debut

Manchester United’s latest signing Jadon Sancho has reacted to making his debut during the 5-1 thrashing of Leeds United.

The sensational Englishman couldn’t be fit in time for the starting XI but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought him on when the result was already sealed.

United started with a front four of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, and Mason Greenwood in Sancho’s absence.

It’s safe to say they didn’t necessarily need him, though had he been on the pitch, perhaps the score would have been even greater.

Sancho will likely be drip-fed minutes until he’s fully fit, although Solskjaer has hinted he seems to be good fitness-wise.

First minutes as a Red,

what a start to the season!

PP x BF link up 🥶 pic.twitter.com/nfifkTYll4 — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) August 14, 2021

Sancho’s debut was a little lost in the moment due to Pogba and Bruno’s sensational show, with the former grabbing four assists and the latter grabbing a brilliant hat-trick.

Raphael Varane‘s official unveiling in front of a packed-out Old Trafford also stole the thunder a little.

United will be hoping to have both their star signings settled in quickly in order to make an impact on the season ahead.

Perhaps a clean-sheet would have been kept had Varane started, although Victor Lindelof won the praise of many for his performance.

There’s no doubt Sancho will eventually prove his worth and fans are impatiently excited to see his career unfold at the Theatre of Dreams.