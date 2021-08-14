Manchester United target Eduardo Camavinga happy to delay decision

Reported Manchester United target Eduardo Camavinga is in no rush to decide his future, according to his agent, Jonathan Barnett.

Camavinga has entered the last 12 months of his current deal and is widely regarded as one of European football’s brightest young talents.

The 18-year-old has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since the early days of the transfer window, with The Peoples Person having covered rumours of an ‘imminent’ bid.

It had previously been suggested that United were in informal talks with Rennes over the highly-rated midfielder.

Now Fabrizio Romano has tweeted:

Eduardo Camavinga’s agent Jonathan Barnett about Man Utd, Real and PSG chances:

“It’s still too early to make a decision on his future,” he told @RMadridistaReal

Camavinga doesn’t rule out to wait next summer and pick his next club as a free agent. Open race.

Eduardo Camavinga’s agent Jonathan Barnett about Man Utd, Real and PSG chances: “It’s still too early to make a decision on his future”, he told to @RMadridistaReal. 🔴🇫🇷 #MUFC #PSG Camavinga doesn’t rule out to wait next summer and pick his next club as free agent. Open race. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2021

Links with United have faded over recent weeks, with some reports suggesting the 18-year-old is not completely convinced about the move.

With PSG focusing on the likes of Lionel Messi and Real Madrid suffering from financial difficulties, this window would probably represent the Red Devils’ best chance to land the much-coveted Frenchman.

However, numerous reports that he favours a move to Real Madrid seem to have been given some credence by his agent’s comments.

It’s bad news for Rennes, who find themselves in a similar position to United with Paul Pogba.

Only this week, head coach Bruno Genesio called the prospect of his player leaving for free “inconceivable”.

However, the teenager’s contract situation means he and his agent hold all the cards at this point. The longer he delays, the more options he’s likely to have.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t land Camavinga this summer, it seems sure that he’ll have to fight off the advances of the European big boys next year.