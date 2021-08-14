Home » Mason Greenwood: Manchester United fans pleased with goalscoring display vs Leeds United

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United fans could not hold back their praise for Mason Greenwood following what was a stunning performance vs Leeds United.

The young Englishman led the line for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side and it’s safe to say he grabbed his chance with both hands.

United wanted to kick the season off positively and some supporters were concerned the first match was against fierce rivals Leeds.

The disrupted pre-season failed to stop Solskjaer’s men from tearing apart their opponents and much of it had to do with Greenwood’s display.

Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani are the other available strikers at the minute and they’ll do well to dethrone the academy graduate.

Greenwood was one of the few first-team players who featured regularly in pre-season and it showed.

His endless running and hard work were obvious to see, though fans were happy to see him on the scoresheet as well.

While Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba ran the show for Manchester United, Greenwood helped his teammates set the tone right from the start.

Solskjaer has hinted in the past that he sees the teenager transitioning into a striker and it looks like this is the season for it to happen.

