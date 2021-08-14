Home » Paul Pogba smashes assists record in epic Man United performance vs Leeds United

Paul Pogba smashes assists record in epic Man United performance vs Leeds United

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba provided four assists this lunchtime as the Reds cruised past Leeds United 5-1 at a packed Old Trafford.

According to Statman Dave, this is more assists than he achieved in the whole of 2020/21 and in the whole of 2019/20.

However, statistics site Transfermarkt.com disagrees, and records that the Frenchman managed five assists in total in the last two Premier League seasons, still leaving him one short of equalling those campaigns after just one outing this time around.

Whatever the case, it was a man of the match performance from the Frenchman despite the fact that his teammate, Bruno Fernandes, scored a hat-trick.

Pogba achieved 76% pass accuracy, had 49 total touches, made 19 final third passes, attempted six long passes of which five were successful, won possession five times and created five chances.

Pogba also had two shots, including one that was unlucky not to find the inside of the post in the first half.

The 28-year-old became one of only seven players in Premier League history to provide four assists in a single match.

The others were Dennis Bergkamp, José Antonio Reyes, Cesc Fàbregas, Emmanuel Adebayor, Santi Cazorla and Harry Kane.

The last time a United player provided three assists in a single game was Antonio Valencia against Wolves, 10 years ago.

Latest Top Stories...

Player ratings: Man United 5-1 Leeds United –...

Player ratings: Man United 4-0 Everton – Impressive...

Player ratings: Derby County 1-2 Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s five key mistakes in Europa...

Paul Scholes fears Manchester United’s attitude after Villareal...

Manchester United fans slam Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for...