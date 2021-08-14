Paul Pogba smashes assists record in epic Man United performance vs Leeds United

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba provided four assists this lunchtime as the Reds cruised past Leeds United 5-1 at a packed Old Trafford.

According to Statman Dave, this is more assists than he achieved in the whole of 2020/21 and in the whole of 2019/20.

Paul Pogba has more Premier League assists this season than he did last season or the season before [4-3-3]. A statement showing. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/n4dsC7QtYk — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 14, 2021

However, statistics site Transfermarkt.com disagrees, and records that the Frenchman managed five assists in total in the last two Premier League seasons, still leaving him one short of equalling those campaigns after just one outing this time around.

Whatever the case, it was a man of the match performance from the Frenchman despite the fact that his teammate, Bruno Fernandes, scored a hat-trick.

Pogba achieved 76% pass accuracy, had 49 total touches, made 19 final third passes, attempted six long passes of which five were successful, won possession five times and created five chances.

Pogba also had two shots, including one that was unlucky not to find the inside of the post in the first half.

Paul Pogba’s game by numbers vs. Leeds United: 76% pass accuracy

49 total touches

19 final third passes

6 attempted long passes

5 successful long passes

5 x possession won

5 chances created

4 assists

2 shots Unreal. 🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️ pic.twitter.com/FT32qlbRv8 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 14, 2021

The 28-year-old became one of only seven players in Premier League history to provide four assists in a single match.

The others were Dennis Bergkamp, José Antonio Reyes, Cesc Fàbregas, Emmanuel Adebayor, Santi Cazorla and Harry Kane.

4 – Paul Pogba is the 7th different player to register four assists in a single Premier League match, and the first Man Utd player to do so. The Frenchman made just three assists in his 26 league games in total last season. Fantastic. #MUNLEE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021

The last time a United player provided three assists in a single game was Antonio Valencia against Wolves, 10 years ago.