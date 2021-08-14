Player ratings: Man United 5-1 Leeds United – the Paul Pogba show

Manchester United put five past Leeds United in their first Premier League tie of 2021/22 this lunchtime. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Had nothing to do except pull the ball out of the net after an unstoppable shot.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Looked like the rest has done him good. Positionally much more disciplined and showed some ambition going forward.

Victor Lindelof 7 – Did OK and provided a great assist for Bruno’s third goal.

Harry Maguire 6.5 – Was beaten for pace a couple of times but otherwise good.

Luke Shaw 7 – Outshone by other stars today but still put in an excellent performance.

Scott McTominay 8 – A nice strong commanding performance.

Fred 7.5 – Stronger in the second half and capped a decent performance with a goal.

Dan James 3 – Just not good enough for Man United.

Bruno Fernandes 9 – Superb hat-trick and generally inspiring performance from the Portuguese magnifico.

Paul Pogba 9.5 – Four assists in one game, could also have scored one himself in the first half. Classic Pogba and quite unplayable. Pips the hat-trick man for MOTM.

Mason Greenwood 8.5 – Pogba and Fernandes will take most of the plaudits but Greenwood was superb. his solo goal in reaction to Leeds’ equaliser could have been the turning point in the game. Could also have had a couple of assists but for poor finishing from others.

Substitutes

Nemanja Matic 6 – Did well.

Jadon Sancho 6 – Not enough time to make an impact.

Anthony Martial 6 – Not enough time to make an impact.



