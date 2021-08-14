Raphael Varane signs for Manchester United

Manchester United have announced the signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

The 28 year old has agreed a four-year contract until 2025 with an option for extension.

United will pay an initial fee of around £34.2 million, rising to £42.7 million to Madrid.

The club confirmed the deal on their website on July 27, subject to medical, which has now been completed.

Varane is delighted to join the Red Devils. In his interview, he stated: “Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football and the chance to come here and play in the Premier League is something I couldn’t turn down.

“There is a lot more that I want to achieve in my career and I know I’m joining a squad full of great players who will all have the same determination to win matches and trophies. Having spoken to the manager I can see how much progress has been made over the last few seasons and I now join a group ready to play at the highest level.

“I want to make an impact here and I will give everything to become part of this club’s illustrious history.”

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “I’m absolutely delighted that we have managed to secure one of the best defenders in the world over the last 10 years. Raphaël is a proven winner who we have tracked over a long period of time and we know just how much of a dedicated professional he is.

“We have great depth of international defenders and he will add his immense skill set and leadership to that group. He is a unique defender with a rare combination of top-level attributes that I know will rub off on our younger players.

“He has won everything there is to win but I know that he is still determined to succeed, I can’t wait to welcome him into the squad.”

Despite agreeing on personal terms long ago, complications with the visa and quarantine restrictions have seen the move drag out.

Varane will become United’s third summer signing following the arrival of Jadon Sancho and the free transfer of goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Man United have been crying out for a top-class centre-back to complement Harry Maguire.

At the given price, United would indeed be getting a bargain. Varane has established himself as one of the best centre backs in the world.

The 2018 World cup winner has been an integral part of the Los Blancos defence for the last eight years and has earned multiple silverware, including 4 Champions Leagues and 3 La Liga titles.

The Frenchman is expected to be registered before Friday’s midday deadline and available for the opening game against Leeds United.