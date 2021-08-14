Video: Manchester United officially reveal Raphael Varane vs Leeds United

Manchester United fans certainly didn’t expect to beat Leeds United 5-1 but neither did they expect Raphael Varane to be unveiled pre-match.

The sensational Frenchman has not had a smooth process in joining his new club, despite fees being agreed quite some time ago.

Varane struggled to come to Manchester due to visa problems and when he finally was in England, he had to quarantine.

Subsequently, he missed pre-season games and couldn’t train with his new teammates, having to first complete his medicals.

Even after the medicals were completed, complications in paperwork saw his official announcement delayed, though United opted to use the opportunity of the fans being back in Old Trafford to show off their new signing.

✍️ He's here. It's signed. Welcome to Manchester United, welcome to Old Trafford, Raphaël Varane! 👋 Even a hug for @rioferdy5… pic.twitter.com/XCMlSLtvKl — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 14, 2021

Rio Ferdinand was Varane’s idol as a youngster so the moment the two shared was incredible and fans loved every second of it all.

Supporters will be hoping the talented defender will settle in quickly and help lead Manchester United to glory.

For all the positive work Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done, his lack of trophies is like a bone stuck in his thrown.

If the legendary Norwegian hopes to put himself down in club history as a manager then he will have to win silverware soon.

With Varane in his side, that task should prove to be easier than before, especially when you add fellow summer recruit, Jadon Sancho, to the mix.

United’s 5-1 win over Leeds was impressive and a fantastic day out for the fans but it’s only match week one, and there’s 37 more to go.