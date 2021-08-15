Bruno Fernandes: Paul Pogba can do even more for Manchester United

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has challenged teammate Paul Pogba to keep producing the type of performance he showed vs Leeds United.

The sensational Frenchman grabbed four assists in the first match of the season for his side as he clearly made a statement.

United beat their fierce rivals 5-1 and so Pogba was absolutely crucial in the massive victory.

The former Juventus man played on the left-back in a front four that also consisted of Bruno, Daniel James, and Mason Greenwood.

Fans were salivating over the Portuguese magician and Pogba and at the prospect of seeing them form a brilliant partnership over the course of the season.

According to the club’s official website, Bruno said: “Amazing. He’s doing really well and he’s such a big player. Everybody knows that and I hope he can keep getting better and better, because I think he can still do so much more.

“I’m pretty sure Paul could do five or six [assists] in one game! Paul is a quality player; we all trust him, we all know his qualities. The point is making those performances and to help the team do better and I’m pretty sure Paul is here to do that.”

The world-class pair clearly enjoyed themselves on the pitch and they will need to replicate this type of performance consistently if Manchester United are to have any success.

Pogba’s fine displays from the left-wing have left many fans wondering whether he should ever play in midfield again.

It’s likely Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will make full use of his versatility in what will undoubtedly be a challenging season.