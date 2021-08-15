Home » Edinson Cavani: Manchester United star set for return to training

Edinson Cavani: Manchester United star set for return to training

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United star Edinson Cavani is set to return to first-team training this week as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s options continue to grow.

The experienced Uruguayan played absolutely no part in pre-season and only recently arrived back in Manchester.

United were missing many first-team players from this summer’s set of friendlies due to their international stars featuring in the Euros as well as the Copa America.

Cavani was crucial to Solskjaer’s side’s success last season and many fans were delighted when he agreed to stay for another year.

The hope is he can have a similar impact on this campaign with a squad that has so far been boosted by the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani.

The Peoples Person previously covered Cavani news when it was revealed he was allowed an extended holiday as part of his new contract agreement, in order to spend time with his family who had been apart from him for around two years.

In theory, if he returns to training on Tuesday then that should see him fit enough to make the bench for the clash vs Southampton.

Mason Greenwood led the line against Leeds United on Saturday and it’s safe to say he staked a claim to the striker position in the 5-1 drubbing.

Cavani successfully fought off Anthony Martial last season for that role and so he won’t be scared of this new challenge.

Solskjaer will undoubtedly rely on his experience and natural goalscoring in what will be a long campaign ahead.

The legendary Norwegian’s personal touch with Cavani will certainly pay off when the talented forward repays the faith shown in him.

