Gary Neville insists Manchester United should bid for Harry Kane

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has urged his old club to pull out all the stops to bring Tottenham striker Harry Kane to Old Trafford.

Neville said (via The Sun) “For me, I’d be going all-out to get Kane at Old Trafford. All-out. If City are going to buy Kane, why can’t we get Kane? We can compete.”

Speaking as part of The Overlap Fan Debate, fellow United alumni Roy Keane concurred saying “I’d love to see United go in for him. Players need a lift and you want to see new players walking through the door and United have always been a club like that.”

Manchester City are favourites to acquire the England captain with talks between the two sides expected to continue after they face each other in their season opener. However Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, wants £160 million.

“If Kane goes to City – forget Manchester United winning the league” said an impassioned Neville. He continued, “If Kane goes to Manchester United you have 25 goals in your team. It’s gold, Kane is gold, five years of absolute gold.”

Keane was in agreement once again “If Kane goes to Man City, they will be very difficult to stop.”

United have used this transfer window well, strengthening in key areas that were lacking last season and Neville was quick to point this out whilst furthering his point about the Spurs man, “Last year we said we needed a centre forward, a right winger and a centre back. If they got Sancho, Varane and Kane they would have a great chance of winning the league.”

Both pundits are used to playing in a United side that challenged for the title year in, year out under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Fergie would try to acquire the very best strikers in the Premier League, having brought in the likes of Cantona, Sheringham, Rooney and Van Persie during his tenure.

“United have built a history of going for the best British or Premier League player. That’s been their motto going back to Keane, trying to get Shearer, Gascoigne, Pallister, Ince, Rooney, Ferdinand” said Neville.

In recent interviews Solsjkaer has hinted that, although he’s very happy with the business they have done in this transfer window so far, there may yet be some surprises and that United will be ready.

Could this be the ultimate surprise for United fans?