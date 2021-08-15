Inter Milan still considering loan swoop for Manchester United’s Alex Telles

Manchester United left back Alex Telles has been linked with a return to former club Inter Milan on loan.

There were heavy links of a loan switch for the Brazilian last month, with Inter even enquiring about his availability but it was thought United were reluctant to let him go.

Inter have opened talks with Cagliari to sign Nahitan Nández on loan. Cagliari want Nainggolan + signed Dalbert on loan with buy option after he turned down Trabzonspor. 🔵 #Inter Inter have also asked for Alex Telles on loan – but Manchester United are still reclutant. 🔴 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2021

Inter haven’t kept their desire for Telles a secret, with chief executive Giuseppe Marotta ‘refusing to exclude the possibility’ the 28-year-old would be based in Milan next season.

Telles spent the 15/16 season on loan at the San Siro from Galatasaray but was unable to cement a first team place in Italy.

Playing 22 times under Roberto Mancini, the club decided not to take up their €8.5 million buyout option and he returned to Galatasaray before sealing a move to Porto.

Italian journalist Marco Barzaghi confirmed Inter were still in the market for Telles and perhaps United were more receptive to agree to a deal than they previously were.

With the stall in a loan move for fellow left back Brandon Williams, United may be considering their options in the position as there isn’t the need for three first team left backs.

Telles has not had the best of times since moving to Manchester on deadline day last October, battling both Covid-19 and naggling injuries during his debut campaign.

He made just 24 appearances as he spent long stretches of the season on the bench, starting 20 games and recording four assists but failing to hit the heights that saw him widely regarded as one of the better attacking fullbacks in Europe.

The scintillating form of fellow left back Luke Shaw is the main reason Telles’ gametime was reduced last term, with the 26-year-old playing the best football of his career for both club and country.

Telles is currently sidelined till September after picking up an ankle injury in training that may scupper any potential move, and it seems unlikely United will U-turn on their decision to keep the Brazilian international so soon after making it.