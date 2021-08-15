Martha Thomas opens scoring account in her first start for Manchester United

New boss Marc Skinner bagged his first victory as Manchester United Women beat Aston Villa 2-0 in a pre-season friendly.

New signing Martha Thomas, who joined the club from West Ham this summer, opened her scoring tab in the opening five minutes in what was her first start for the club.

Kirsty Hanson got the assist for the opening goal before netting one herself in what was a beautiful strike from outside the box.

Vilde Bøe Risa impressed again in midfield in what was her second game for the Reds.

Meanwhile a number of youngsters made appearances once again as Skinner continues to see what youth can bring to his squad.

United managed to contain their fellow WSL counterparts as Villa struggled to get a shot away in the first half. Alisha Lehmann provided them with their best chance but fired wide.

United dominated from start to finish in their second game at Carrington and Skinner was impressed with his squad.

💬 Find out what the boss made of Saturday's workout, as we claimed our first victory of pre-season ⤵️#MUWomen pic.twitter.com/f60DKDGRoQ — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) August 15, 2021

Speaking in an interview posted to United’s social media channels after the game Skinner said, “The first 25 minutes were really positive, it showed the style and quality of the players. I feel we had a lot of control throughout the game.”

“I’m really pleased with every single player’s attitude and commitment to what we’re asking them to do.”

He also added to his previous comments of wanting to continue the United way by saying, “You come to a club like Manchester United that has a rich heritage of playing attacking football and we want to add to that.”

Looking ahead to their trip to Scotland later in the week Skinner enthused, “I’m a personable person, I love to get to know people so I can get the best out of them as a player. For us to go to Scotland together, it gives me that time to connect in the hours where people are not ready for training.”

United play Rangers in another pre-season friendly on Thursday, August 19th.