Mason Greenwood: Manchester United star’s stats in Leeds United drubbing

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood‘s performance vs Leeds United might not have been as appreciated as it should have been on first glance.

The sensational prospect staked his claim for the striker role in the absence of Edinson Cavani and the unfit Anthony Martial.

Greenwood is one of the few United players who managed to get plenty of minutes under their belt in pre-season.

With Cavani still yet to return to training and Martial only recently returning to action, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to put faith in the versatile teenager.

Greenwood ended up being one of the key reasons why Leeds were put to the sword, scoring the second goal in the 5-1 drubbing.

Mason Greenwood completed 5 dribbles & played 5 passes into the box today — the most he has managed in a single Premier League game in his career so far. Adding to his game in a big way. 🧨 pic.twitter.com/QRGULvQxq7 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 14, 2021

Mason Greenwood’s goal was his 30th in all competitions for Manchester United. He is still a teenager. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/dbS9xvSrvU — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 14, 2021

Mason Greenwood’s game by numbers vs. Leeds United: 88% pass accuracy

9 attempted take-ons

5 successful take-ons

5 x possession won

5 ball recoveries

3 shots [2 on target]

2 touches in the box

1 big chance created

1 goal A threat throughout. 🧨 pic.twitter.com/S5cXoJkeZY — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 14, 2021

The Peoples Person also previously covered a piece on how the Red Devils’ fanbase were thoroughly delighted with Greenwood’s performance vs Leeds United.

The young forward’s dribbling is something well known to supporters and an aspect of his game that is loved by all.

The surprise, perhaps, is his passing as it shows he’s maturing in a way not many would have anticipated.

If Greenwood can continue developing then there’s no reason why he can’t become a complete forward in the future.