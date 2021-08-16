Harry Maguire lauds new signings Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has shared his thoughts on the signings of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

Maguire believes that Varane will provide United with the winning mentality they need as they attempt to end their four-year wait for a trophy.

As per The Guardian he stated, “You’ve seen what he’s won over his career.

“He’s played in some of the top teams about – the French squad and Real Madrid – and he’s won absolutely everything.

“I think he’ll bring that winning mentality and his footballing ability to the club. To bring in players of his calibre is really, really exciting.

“It boosts our defensive options. We’ve got an amazing number of centre-backs now, all internationals who are all proven in the Premier League.”

The Frenchman completed his move from Real Madrid on Saturday and was unveiled officially on the pitch before United’s season opener against Leeds.

Victor Lindelof is expected to make way for Varane in the first team. The Swedish International has been a regular in the side since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge.

Maguire, however, believes that the team will benefit from more competition for places.

“At one of the biggest clubs in the world, you don’t expect to have an easy ride and have no competition for places. Bringing in players is great; we thrive off it.”

On Sancho, the Man United captain is confident of a bright future.

“He’s an exceptional talent”. I think you’ve seen in little glimpses the talent, the skills, goals, assists.”

“He’s still young, but he’s done a lot in the game. He brings that winning mentality as well.”

“We know at this club we need to challenge for titles and challenge for trophies. That’s the aim.”

After a scintillating display against Leeds United, the Red Devils will be looking for more of the same in their upcoming fixture against Southampton.

There is a strong possibility that both the new signings will be involved.