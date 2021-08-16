Jesse Lingard: Is he still part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United plans?

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Jesse Lingard remains in his first-team plans, despite continued speculation about a possible transfer to West Ham United.

The 28-year-old sparkled on loan with the Hammers last season, contributing a highly impressive nine goals and five assists from just 16 games.

His rejuvenation in East London led to renewed conjecture that a permanent deal could be struck this summer, although Solskjaer has firmly suggested otherwise.

While discussing his abundance of attacking options with United’s official site, the Norwegian said, “Don’t forget Jesse Lingard, who has reinvented himself and has come back the man we know he is with the quality. He’s going to play a big part as well.

“We will have to have a big and strong squad to be competitive in this league…I am looking forward to working with all these players.”

However, while Solskjaer was attempting to downplay talk of a transfer, members of the Irons’ inner circle were actively fuelling the rumour-mill.

First keeper Darren Randolph took to Twitter to mischievously claim:

Jesse Lingard, I’ll be seeing you at Rush Green for training! You know you want to!

Interesting 🤨 Lingard to West Ham? pic.twitter.com/1OaZ0Z5dnZ — Stretty News (@StrettyNews) August 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Irons’ coach Stuart Pearce reiterated his club’s determination to sign the Reds’ attacker, although he concedes that a deal is far from a forgone conclusion.

Pearce told Talksport, “We would like him to come and join us. That has been an open secret. He was wonderful last year.

“The ball is in Manchester United’s court. He is contracted to them. We would like him with us. There’s no doubt about that.

“His ability shone out last year…You never know, but at this moment in time it looks like he’s fighting for a place in the United line up.”

Lingard had already slipped down the United pecking order before the signing of Jadon Sancho, so it remains to be seen whether he’ll remain content to play out his peak years as a rotational option.

With Solskajer believed to need sales to fund a deadline-busting swoop for a midfielder or right back, much will depend upon Pearce and co backing up their very public displays of affection with a realistic bid.