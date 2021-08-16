Jesse Lingard: Manchester United fans notice strange transfer activity

Manchester United fans have been caught off-guard by the apparent announcement of Jesse Lingard‘s loan move to West Ham.

The versatile Englishman spent some time with the London club in the second half of the last season and it’s safe to say he enjoyed his football.

Lingard played so well that he earned plenty of praise and was even called up to the England squad for the Euros.

Unfortunately he narrowly missed out on the final selected squad but it was a massive turnaround in his career given the lack of football before his move to West Ham.

The official Premier League website shows Lingard’s gone back out on loan to West Ham here, though if the website has changed or is taken down by now, The Peoples Person captured a screenshot below.

Lingard’s future is very much up in the air but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refuses to acknowledge as much publicly.

Instead, the legendary Norwegian praised his player’s good form and work rate, insisting there’s room in the current squad.

Manchester United completed the signing of Jadon Sancho this summer and that led many to believe Lingard’s time at the club was over.

After all, there hardly seems to be a place for him in the starting XI and he left last season due to a need for first-team football.

Given how he’ll, once again, be stuck on the bench for most games, it seems strange he’s happy with that scenario from unfolding.

Accidents have happened in the past in terms of revealing players’ transfers so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the deal is real.