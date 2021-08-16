Kieran Trippier: Manchester United remain interested in securing the right-back

Manchester United could still land Kieran Trippier on a permanent deal despite transfer rumours settling down over recent weeks.

For the entirety of the transfer window, a right-back has been one of the positions Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the coaching staff have been focusing on.

Whether that is finding a backup for regular starter, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, in the market or using Diogo Dalot or Brandon Williams as that backup after an impressive pre-season campaign.

Many Man United fans believe Trippier would be the ideal solution to that backup right-back slot due to his winning experience in recent years and his past Premier League experience.

However, multiple reports over the transfer window have said that the negotiations have gone quiet but then later on it always seems like the negotiations are starting up again.

There isn’t a report to say that the deal is completely dead in the water yet however the clock is ticking down as the end of the month approaches.

Trippier has enjoyed a fruitful time in Spain with current champions Atletico Madrid after his move from Tottenham Hotspur in 2019.

He is yet to score for the club but he has helped create some important goals, assisting in 10 goals.

The Englishman has also enjoyed an impressive career since his days in the Manchester City academy, securing a transfer to Burnley before his eventual move to Spurs.

The 30-year-old in recent years has been a regular starter for Gareth Southgate’s England, showcasing his quality in the previous Euros.

According to Jonathan Shrager on Twitter, while nothing has significantly progressed, interest remains.

Whilst nothing has significantly progressed, I am told that #MUFC remain interested in Trippier, and that there is still a chance it may happen — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) August 15, 2021

He further explains that there is a small chance it could still happen before the transfer window closes.

This update confirms that interest has settled a little bit from where it was at during the beginning stages of the transfer window, however, it appears there is still a belief within the United coaching team that a deal could be struck before the end of the window.

Towards the end of the transfer window, if United secure their man, it almost certainly means Brandon Williams will head out on loan, which could be seen as a positive as it would give him a clear chance to develop further.