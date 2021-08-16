Manchester United enter talks with Metz for Pape Matar Sarr

Manchester United are currently being linked to another wonder-kid in Pape Matar Sarr who is also being tracked by multiple Premier League clubs.

It feels like the transfer window for Man United is winding down as all the major deals have been completed.

However, it is rumoured that we could sign another player who won’t straight away be a key player in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans and this transfer story could be one for the future.

According to the Daily Mail, Metz sensation Sarr is being linked with several Premier League clubs, including United and Chelsea and cross-city rivals Man City.

In a professional debut campaign last season, Sarr, a box-to-box midfielder, appeared 22 times in the league scoring three goals despite only turning 18 at the start of last season.

He also scored a goal for the club in their domestic cup competition.

This was after appearing once for the reserves team and then automatically getting that promotion to the first team after the single appearance.

Sarr can also play in any position in the midfield although the box to box is his preferred position. This suits Solskjaer’s United- having players play in a bundle of different positions.

The outlet reports that the Premier League clubs interested in the player are prepared to purchase him and then send him back on loan to the French club.

FC Metz president Bernard Serin flying into Stansted airport this morning for talks with three Premier League chairmen about Pape Mate Sarr. 18-year-old midfielder one of best young players in France. Valued at €40m. Linked with Man City, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Man United. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 16, 2021

A recent tweet from Sky Sports reporter, Kaveh Solhekol claims that Metz’s president Bernad Serin is flying into Stansted airport this morning for talks with the three Premier League clubs about Sarr.

The Tweet later goes on to say that he is one of the best youngsters in France and is currently valued at just over £34m.

United certainly have a spectacular youngster to try and obtain over the closing days of the transfer window but the club could be about to park the interest for a whole year as Renne’s midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has a contract that is up at the end of next summer.