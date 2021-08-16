Manchester United handed possible blow in Erling Haaland pursuit

With Erling Haaland’s £67.3 million release clause active from next summer, rumours are already circulating about where he might end up.

With most of Europe’s elite clubs, including Manchester United, interested in bringing the Norwegian hitman in for a fraction of what he’s actually worth, the race is well and truly on.

However, Bundesliga expert Raphael Honigstein believes agent Mino Raiola may already be thinking of ways to generate the most amount of money for himself and it’s not good reading for United fans.

On Sky Sports’ Transfer Talk Podcast Honigstein had the following to say: “Some people are saying that Raiola is so strategic that bringing Haaland to the Premier League now would actually cut off options later on.

“He’s only 22 now. If we were to make a Premier League move next year, it’s then very difficult to see Man City or Man United selling that player onto Spain a year later or to PSG in a couple of years.

“But perhaps moving to a more ‘neutral club’, that next big deal, that next big move will be easier.”

🗣️ "If he were to make the big Premier League move next year, it's then very difficult to see Man City or Man United selling." What could Erling Haaland and Mino Raiola's transfer strategy be? Hear @honigstein's thoughts 🤔💭 pic.twitter.com/fuBhuRYzmT — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 13, 2021

With Raiola’s relationship with United already fractured due to his representation of Paul Pogba, this news comes as a major blow for the Old Trafford giants.

With Chelsea opting for Romelu Lukaku, PSG signing Lionel Messi, Manchester City heavily linked with Harry Kane, and Real Madrid and Barcelona in huge financial danger, it was thought United could very well be the favourites to sign Haaland next summer.

Edinson Cavani is expected to move on after this season and the club have made it quite clear they will be in the market for a long-term striker next year.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has worked with Haaland at Molde and knows his fellow Norwegian well, making a deal very much a realistic possibility.

The 21-year-old has a frightening strike rate at Borussia Dortmund, netting 62 goals in 61 games so far, including 12 goals in 10 Champions League games.