Raphael Varane: Manchester United officially announce signing, release exciting pictures

Manchester United fans have had to wait a long time to see Raphael Varane in a red shirt and it’s safe to say he was worth the wait.

The sensational Frenchman was unveiled to a packed Old Trafford crowd ahead of the clash against fierce rivals Leeds United.

The atmosphere was consequently electric and certainly played a part in United tearing apart their opponents 5-1.

Varane unfortunately could not take part on the pitch but there’s no doubt his presence was a boost to the playing squad nonetheless.

The Red Devils will have to wait a little longer for him to play but it seems he could be a part of the travelling squad for the Southampton match.

Varane has not had an easy time in his bid to switch from Real Madrid to Manchester United for a fee many insist is a bargain.

The talented defender first struggled with visa issues before being forced to quarantine when he finally arrived in Manchester.

It took two days for him to then complete his medical only for paperwork to delay him being registered or officially announced.

The delay meant he couldn’t play vs Leeds United but at least he got a front-row seat to what he will soon be a part of.

Depending on how fit Varane is, he could either start alongside Harry Maguire this weekend or he will be forced to build up his fitness from the bench.

Victor Lindelof filled in vs Leeds and put in a statement display, making it clear he won’t give up his spot easily.