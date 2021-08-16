Raphael Varane: Manchester United star delivers convincing first interview

Manchester United star Raphael Varane has delivered his first full interview following the completion of his transfer from Real Madrid.

The sensational defender has finally been officially announced, with fans no longer concerned over what the holdup was to the news.

United had agreed on a fee for Varane around two weeks ago but had to wait quite some time before being able to confirm the transfer.

Now the deal has been brought over the line, the former Madrid man can focus on getting to full fitness in order to be selected.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had to select Victor Lindelof in his absence and the Swede put in a performance that showed he’s determined not to lose his place.

According to the club’s official website, Varane said: “Thank you. I’m very happy and very excited to start this new journey for me. It was a very good adventure with my old club, but now it’s a new start for me and I’m very happy to be here.

“It’s difficult for me to do this interview in English, but I have to try! [Smiles] I think it’s very important to be close to the fans because we have the same objective; we have to fight together and it’s important for me to be comfortable with my team-mates and with the coach. It’s important for me, for my life and for my professional life as well.”

Varane also revealed he spoke to Madrid to help push through his transfer: “There had been a lot of rumours and a lot of people speaking about me and Manchester United since 2011, when Sir Alex Ferguson came to my mother’s house.

“When it was real, that was when I spoke with my club, and I felt it was a real opportunity to play in the Premier League for Manchester United.”

Varane also admitted he liked many United legends: “Of course, Vidic and Ferdinand were legends. I remember players like Cristiano, Giggs and Beckham also. They are legends and I’m very proud to be part of this family.”

The French superstar explained how Solskjaer convinced him to join: “Yes, of course. It was very important for me to know exactly about the philosophy and what the challenges and objectives are, and the ambitions – that was very important for me.

“And I feel a real determination and an ambition to work very hard and to try to do everything that is possible to win trophies. That motivates me.”

When asked to describe himself, he said: “Hard-worker, respectful and ambitious.”

Varane also opened up on his relationship with Pogba: “I think Paul is very positive and he has a very good energy; he motivates players in the dressing room and on the pitch with his energy.

“We are different but we are very complementary, and it’s important in the team to have different types of leaders and characters.

“I’m very happy. I’ve known him for a very long time, we started together with the French national team and he’s a great player.

“I think he’s ambitious and me too, so we are ready to work hard and to do all we can to win trophies.”

Varane then opened up on what it was like to win the World Cup: “Honestly, just after the World Cup you have a moment to think ‘wow’! And after that, then you think what is the next step.

“I think when you win people are expecting you to show your level and that you are a winner and there are a lot of expectations after that.

“The motivation is to demonstrate that you are a winner and that you are still a winner and you want to be a winner.”

Finally, Varane sent a message to the fans: “Yes, I came here because I wanted new emotions and it was exactly what I expected and bigger.

“It was massive, a great moment, and I want to say to the fans thank you, and I will do my best to leave everything on the pitch.”

Varane’s credentials speak for themselves and the hope is he can settle in to his new environment with ease.

Bruno Fernandes is a great example of a player immediately hitting the ground running but players from abroad typically need time to adjust.

Varane and Jadon Sancho are seriously impressive purchases from Manchester United and Solskjaer has done well to convince the pair to join.

Although they will be afforded time to prove their worth, the hope is they can make an instant impact as the club bids to challenge for the title.