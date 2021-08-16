Saul Niguez: Manchester United handed massive blow for Atletico Madrid midfielder

Manchester United have been handed a massive blow in pursuit of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Spaniard has a ‘golden opportunity” to start the season with Atletico.

United and other Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea have been in the race to sign Saul ever since his availability.

The Red Devils have been keen admirers of the 26 year old ever since the appointment of David Moyes as manager in 2013.

Earlier this window, he was supposed to be a part of a player swap involving Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona. The deal, however, has not been carried out.

The Spanish report also mentions Saul’s dedication in pre-season for Atletico. He has worked extremely hard and has played all five friendlies.

Diego Simeone is determined to keep his man and wants to play him on the left wing due to the arrival of Rodrigo De Paul.

If no concrete offers arrive by September 1, the Spaniard is expected to remain in Madrid.

Saul made 41 appearances across all competitions for Atletico Madrid last season and has established himself as one of Europe’s finest midfielders, boasting a varied skillset on the ball which could offer United the perfect balance they need in midfield.

Man United have been linked to a number of midfielders this summer but are focusing on selling players first.

After the recent 5-1 victory over Leeds United, Saul commented on David De Gea’s Instagram post, fueling the speculations.

The two are said to be great friends and share a good bond off the field.