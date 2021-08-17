Amad Diallo: Manchester United star considering his loan options

Manchester United star Amad Diallo will go on loan, with a host of clubs interested in him according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The young Ivorian arrived earlier in the year in January and impressed fans with what little minutes he received.

United managed to secure the signing of Jadon Sancho this summer and that led to many to wonder what that means for Amad’s role this season.

It seems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made the decision to put the former Atalanta man’s development ahead of the need for squad depth, though it is a decision many would agree with.

Amad’s need for regular minutes is obvious and he would certainly return a better player than when he left.

🗞️ Amad will go on loan. He has proposal from Basel, but also Premier League clubs like Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and many others are interested. Amad wants Premier League football and will decide the next step in the next few days. [@FabrizioRomano, @podcastherewego] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) August 17, 2021

The Peoples Person last covered Fabrizio’s take on Amad’s future fairly recently though the difference here is stronger language and a more definitive statement about what he wants.

A Premier League move is arguably for the best in the long-term as it allows him to get used to his new surroundings.

Amad recently opened up on what it’s been like returning to training and according to the club’s official website, he said: “It is incredible for me to train with players like we have, to see Bruno and Paul close up, it is really exciting. As a young player you can learn a lot from them, and they also help you out on the pitch.

“[The new players] are great players, great guys, and I am really happy to be training with them. It is important for me to train with them and to learn from them.”

Fans can easily tell what Solskjaer sees in Amad and why he decided to sign him so it’s not difficult to want to ensure he takes the best path for his development.

In an ideal world, he would stay at United and get plenty of minutes but the competition ahead of him is too fierce.