Atletico Madrid insist Kieran Trippier will not be transferred to Man United

Atletico Madrid have slammed the door shut on Manchester United’s attempts to sign Kieran Trippier this summer.

In an article entitled ‘1,000 times NO!’, AS claims that the Spanish giants are adamant that they will not budge from Trippier’s €60 million (£51m) release clause no matter what.

‘Manchester United and Arsenal want Trippier. But Atlético have repeatedly referred to his €60 million clause. The full-back is essential for the team. And his club has grown strong.

‘Time and again Atlético’s response has been the same: no. Time and again at Atlético they explained that Trippier is not for sale and that he is an important player for the league champions.

‘Over and over again Atlético have referred to his clause: €60 million. United and Arsenal have been the two clubs most interested in this footballer.

‘It seems difficult that any club is going to pay that amount for a 30-year-old right-back (he will turn 31 in September).

‘At 30 years old, he has two more seasons under contract with Atlético.

‘It would have finished next season, but he has a clause whereby if he reached 20 games he would renew for one more year.

‘Atlético have said no to the English suitors a thousand times.’

It is the most definitive report to date that Trippier will stay with the Rojiblancos.

This leaves United with the options of looking elsewhere – Norwich City’s Max Aarons has been linked – or keeping Diogo Dalot at Old Trafford.

Dalot was loaned out to AC Milan last season and was not believed to be in United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for the future, but a good pre-season may have been enough to earn him a chance to prove his worth to the Norwegian, especially given the impasse that has been reached over Trippier.