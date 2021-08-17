Bayern Munich set limits for Manchester United target Leon Goretzka

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has suggested the German giants won’t be held to ransom over the future of rumoured Manchester United target, Leon Goretzka.

The German midfielder has been linked with a move to United all summer and recently entered the last 12 months of his current deal.

United’s chances of landing the Bayern star have appeared slim but may be boosted in the wake of Hainer’s latest comments.

As reported by the Daily Star, he said, “They will certainly not be kept at any cost…The players know what they have at Bayern, they are paid very well too. Everyone gets their salary.”

Although the comments were not aimed at a specific player, they do offer encouragement that Bayern will need to cap spending during negotiations with their star performers.

It has previously been reported that the Red Devils’ are prepared to gazump the Bavarians with a big contract offer for versatile Goretzka.

Bayern will surely be wary about prolonging the current stalemate, as the 26-year-old is free to sign a pre-contract with a new club from January 2022.

The dynamic midfielder is widely regarded as one of the best players of his type in Europe.

Although he can perform a variety of roles, he’s commonly deployed as an all-action, box-to-box midfielder.

And he’s just enjoyed another productive season in the Bundesliga, scoring 5 goals and creating 5 assists from 18 games.

Previous reports have suggested that Goretzka is settled in Munich and various club figures have expressed confidence about tying him down to an extended stay in Bavaria.

However, the latest comments will do little to stem the growing belief that, the longer the current deadlock continues, the likelier his exit could become.