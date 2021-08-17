Ethan Laird completes move to Swansea on season long loan

Manchester United youngster Ethan Laird has secured a loan to Championship side Swansea for the upcoming 21/22 season.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive stint on loan in League One with MK Dons last term, finishing 13th with the Milton Keynes based club.

Joining in the January and going on to make 25 appearances whilst assisting four goals from right wing back, Laird impressed so much the club wanted to resign him, but were always going to face a lot of competition this summer.

And it’s former MK Dons gaffer Russell Martin, now of Swansea City, who has won the race, beating a host of Championship clubs to his signature.

Laird, who will wear the number 27 shirt, had this to say: “I am buzzing, I cannot wait to get started and get out on the pitch.”

“This is a big club, a very big club, and the type of club I want to play for. I played here once before at the stadium when I was 16 and I really enjoyed it.”

“I also love working with Russell and I just know he can get the best out of me. The big thing about him is trust. When I came in from United, he told me exactly how it was straight away.”

“I love the style of play. I think it is the best way to play football, it is entertaining, and it is how you want to see your team play, getting those passes in. That’s what I enjoy and that’s why I am here.”

The young defender, capped at U17, U18 and U19 for England, has made two first team appearances for United, both in the 19/20 Europa League campaign.

He played the full 90 in a 2-1 loss away to Astana and got 20 minutes against AZ Alkmaar in a 4-0 win during the final group game.

Injuries hindered him during his time with the academy and also prevented him from playing any part in United’s preseason this summer, as he recovered from a niggling injury sustained towards the end of last season.

With James Garner and Teden Mengi enjoying positive Championship loans last term, and Tahith Chong enjoying a man of the match debut for Birmingham this season, Laird will be hoping he can follow suit and work his way into manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first team plans.