Man United’s Brandon Williams set for Norwich City loan deal

Norwich City are closing in on the loan signing of Manchester United’s Brandon Williams, according to reports.

Williams has been linked with a move to the Canaries for some weeks, with Southampton also having been in the mix for the defender.

But according to The Athletic, the 20-year-old is heading for Norfolk.

Everything is in place and it would appear that the deal now simply needs to be signed off by United.

‘The agreement is close, however, United are keen to get through their weekend trip to Southampton before officially sanctioning the move, with Alex Telles still working his way back to full fitness after injury,’ The Athletic reports.

‘Although they had initially been looking for a loan fee of £2 million for the 20-year-old’s departure, it is understood Norwich are playing significantly below that.’

‘Norwich already have two front-line full-backs available, in highly rated right-back Max Aarons and Greece international Dimitris Giannoulis, who made his January loan move permanent following promotion.

‘Norwich’s options below those two are in short supply … therefore, signing a player able to operate on either flank and seriously push both Aarons and Giannoulis for game time is exactly what Norwich were looking for.

‘A player of Williams’ ability will also feel that he can become a regular starter at Norwich this season, further fostering competition for places and increasing the pressure on Giannoulis and Aarons to perform over the early part of the campaign.’

Sky Sports also confirmed today that a deal is close.

Norwich are in advanced talks to sign Brandon Williams on loan from Manchester United. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 17, 2021

With strong reports coming from Spain today that United’s attempts to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid are dead in the water, the fact that United are about to sanction a loan move for Williams suggests that Diogo Dalot will be given another chance at Old Trafford this season.

Dalot can cover at both right and left back and has played well in pre-season. Without Williams in the squad, he is the obvious cover for Aaron Wan-Bissaka unless a shock late signing is made in the position.

Coincidentally, Norwich’s Aarons himself has been linked on a few occasions with an Old Trafford switch but there is no indication in either of today’s reports that this might happen.