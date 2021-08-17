Home » Manchester United beat Burnley in surprise friendly with Jadon Sancho involved

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United fans will be glad to hear their side won their behind closed doors friendly vs Burnley as they gear up for the clash vs Southampton.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been determined to get his players back to full fitness after a disrupted pre-season.

Smashing Leeds United 5-1 on the opening game of the season wasn’t enough for the legendary Norwegian who did not want to rest on his laurels.

United will take on Southampton in their next competitive match and given how there was a week between the two matches, Solskjaer decided to give his players minutes in a somewhat secret friendly.

With more first-team stars returning to action, the former Molde man’s side could be in the perfect position when Sunday comes around.

The Red Devils had to cancel a pre-season friendly vs Everton due to a Covid-19 scare that ended up being false.

The summer international tournaments also meant Solskjaer was without many of his first-team stars for much of pre-season anyways.

Jadon Sancho is said to have played on the left-wing vs Burnley which hints at where he could be used vs Southampton.

The sensational Englishman also came off the bench vs Leeds United to play in that same position.

