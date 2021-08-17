Paul Pogba: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has French star in the form of his career

Much has been made of Manchester United star Paul Pogba‘s future and how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has handled him and continues to handle him.

The World Cup winner is a constant subject of debate in the football world but it’s safe to say he shut up some of his critics with his stunning performance vs Leeds United.

United thrashed their fierce rivals 5-1 and Pogba was central to the win, notching up a remarkable four assists.

Some would accept the talented Frenchman does put in world-class shifts but that his consistency is not there.

However, a statistic below shows Pogba is in the form of his career and it’s come during Solskjaer’s reign.

Paul Pogba in the league under Ole Gunnar Solskjær:

• 0.25 goals per 90 — 𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘳 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩

• 0.34 assists per 90 — 𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘳 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩

• 1.73 chances created per 90 — 𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘳 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩 pic.twitter.com/KhFMfKE3RN — ً (@utdrobbo) August 16, 2021

The Peoples Person last covered Pogba news when Bruno Fernandes insisted he can do even more, following his remarkable four assists vs Leeds United.

Solskjaer has arguably used the former Juventus man more flexibly than any of the player’s past managers.

The legendary Norwegian has played him as defensive-midfielder, a central-midfielder, an attacking-midfielder, and lastly, like against Leeds, as a left-winger.

Many questioned how Bruno and Pogba could play in the same starting XI and Solskjaer answered that question with aplomb.

With the former academy graduate’s contract running out in a year’s time, the former Molde man has yet another test to overcome.

However, with the squad bolstered by Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane‘s presence, and Pogba playing his best football, why would he want to leave?