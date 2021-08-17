Paul Pogba: Paris Saint-Germain offer massive wages to lure Man United midfielder

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly pushing to sign Paul Pogba next summer.

According to The Independent, the Ligue 1 club want to sign Pogba for free and are offering him €600,000 in wages at the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Frenchman’s contract with Man United expires at the end of this season and he can talk to other clubs from January.

PSG were expected to make a move for the 28 year old this summer but then shifted their focus to landing Lionel Messi when he became available.

The club used a similar tactic to land Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnaruma this summer.

The French giants remain keen on signing Pogba, since they want a core of Parisian locals alongside their global stars.

The Frenchman was at his imperious best in Man United’s 5-1 win against arch-rivals Leeds United. Pogba was instrumental in United’s overall gameplay and registered four assists.

Solskjaer’s decision to move Pogba to the left wing last season was not a universally popular one.

However, given the personnel at the manager’s disposal and the importance of Bruno Fernandes in the No 10 role, it is probably the most effective way of getting the best out of him.

Pogba has also been linked to a move to Real Madrid by Sky Sports, who claim that the 2018 World Cup winner will run down his contract at Man United to move to the Spanish Capital next summer.

📰🗣️ Paul Pogba will run down the final 12 months of his #MUFC contract before joining Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 15, 2021

Pogba might well be on his way out in 2022 but will remain a vital part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season as they look to challenge for silverware.