West Ham United offered lifeline in Jesse Lingard pursuit

West Ham United could have received a boost in their efforts to sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United.

Lingard enjoyed a productive 6-month spell at the London Stadium last season and the club has made no secret of their desire to make the deal permanent.

But as reported here yesterday, both Jesse himself and United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been talking in terms of his staying at Old Trafford this season and resurrecting his United career.

United’s reported asking price of £25 million has also been thought to have ruled the Hammers out of a move for the England man.

However, according to The Times, ‘West Ham United look set to make another attempt to sign’ the 28-year-old.

The Hammers’ assistant manager Stuart Pearce has been quoted as saying:

‘The ball is in Manchester United’s court. He is contracted to them. We would like him with us, there is no doubt about that.

‘He’s a special lad and was very good around the players, [who] like him.’

The Times adds that ‘any attempt to recruit Lingard is likely to be a complicated affair. Although Lingard has only 12 months left on his contract, United informed West Ham, and several foreign suitors, this summer that the asking price for the player was £25 million.

‘That fee is likely to be outside West Ham’s price range and it is unclear whether Lingard wants to return to the London club, who finished sixth in the league last season.’

However, The Express might have a chink of light to offer David Moyes in terms of that asking price, as they report that United are willing to drop it.

‘The Hammers have had one bid for Lingard already turned down but are preparing a second firm offer in the hopes of securing a deal before the end of the transfer window on August 31 – with United’s asking price said to have dropped to around £20 million,’ the outlet claims.

Whether that falls within the Hammers’ budget is unknown but it would seem on paper to be a significant step toward securing the deal.