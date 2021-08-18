Andreas Pereira is set to join Flamengo on loan

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is set to join Brazilian club Flamengo on loan.

According to tier-one South American outlet O Dia, the two clubs have reached an agreement. The 25 year old will join Flamengo for 12 months.

this was confirmed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Andreas Pereira é jogador do Flamengo. Manchester United aceitou as condições e vai emprestar o jogador ao Rubro-Negro. Já começaram a trocar documentos. Mais detalhes em instantes no @jornalodia. — Venê Casagrande (@venecasagrande) August 18, 2021

Manchester United have an agreement in place with Flamengo for Andreas Pereira. Final details to be sorted in order to complete the deal. 🔴🇧🇷 #MUFC #Flamengo It’s gonna be a loan move, as per @venecasagrande. Flamengo are also in advanced talks to sign Kenedy from Chelsea. #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2021

One of the reasons this deal is moving along now is Flamengo’s desire to get the transfer done by next Tuesday.

This is due to the club’s requirement to register new players in the Copa do Brasil before next Tuesday’s deadline.

United and Flamengo have been in advanced negotiations over the past few days in order to agree on terms, claims Global Esporte.

The report says that the Brazilian club initially wanted to pay 50% of his salary, but Man United demanded negotiating the percentage.

Pereira gathered interest from other clubs like Everton and Fenerbahce but preferred a move to Brazil.

Pereira broke into United’s senior team in 2015. Since then, he has been loaned out to three different clubs: Granada, Valencia and Lazio.

The 25 year old was handed a new four-year contract in 2019, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to bring out the best in him.

The player has shown promise on many occasions but has failed to deliver consistent performances for Man United.

In 75 appearances for the club, Pereira managed to score just four goals despite playing as an advanced midfielder for most of the part.

At this stage of his career, a move to Flamengo is ideal to obtain regular playing time.