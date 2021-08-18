Daley Blind : Former Manchester United defender opens up about playing in the Premier League



Former Manchester United defender Daley Blind has opened up about his experiences playing in the Premier League.

In a recent interview with Dutch outlet FC Afkicken, the Dutchman mentioned Michael Carrick as one of his idols.

He stated: “Michael Carrick is a player I look up to. He was such a brilliant passer; he always knew how to position himself well.”

“He knew how to break lines, too, and he is one of the best passers I played with in my career.”

Blind was one of Louis Van Gaal’s signings in the summer of 2014, joining from Ajax in a £13.8million deal.

During his four-year spell at the club, Blind featured 141 times, scoring six goals.

He is a player that divides opinion among the United fanbase.

While some feel that he was unable to cope with the physicality of the English top-flight, others believe that the club is crying out for a cultured ball-playing midfielder like him.

The Dutchman is a versatile player and operated in defence and midfield for Man United.

Under Van Gaal, he formed a solid defensive partnership with Chris Smalling, enabling United to keep a high number of clean sheets.

“In England, many people want their centre-backs to be very physical and strong in the air,” he said.

“In the year I played centre-back at Manchester United alongside Smalling, we conceded the least goals from all teams.”

“ I think I succeeded at Manchester United as CB.”

Blind was an integral part of Jose Mourinho’s Europa League winning team in 2017.