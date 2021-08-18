Home » Daley Blind : Former Manchester United defender opens up about playing in the Premier League

by Raj Dholakia
Former Manchester United defender Daley Blind has opened up about his experiences playing in the Premier League.

In a recent interview with Dutch outlet FC Afkicken, the Dutchman mentioned Michael Carrick as one of his idols.

He stated: “Michael Carrick is a player I look up to. He was such a brilliant passer; he always knew how to position himself well.”

“He knew how to break lines, too, and he is one of the best passers I played with in my career.”

Blind was one of Louis Van Gaal’s signings in the summer of 2014, joining from Ajax in a £13.8million deal.

During his four-year spell at the club, Blind featured 141 times, scoring six goals.

He is a player that divides opinion among the United fanbase.

While some feel that he was unable to cope with the physicality of the English top-flight, others believe that the club is crying out for a cultured ball-playing midfielder like him.

The Dutchman is a versatile player and operated in defence and midfield for Man United.

Under Van Gaal, he formed a solid defensive partnership with Chris Smalling, enabling United to keep a high number of clean sheets.

“In England, many people want their centre-backs to be very physical and strong in the air,” he said.

“In the year I played centre-back at Manchester United alongside Smalling, we conceded the least goals from all teams.”

“ I think I succeeded at Manchester United as CB.”

Blind was an integral part of Jose Mourinho’s Europa League winning team in 2017.

