Glazer family £20 million Old Trafford infrastructure investment includes ‘cleaning’

Manchester United’s ailing Old Trafford ground has benefitted from some ground work this summer.

According to Sky Sports, the club has upgraded the changing rooms and post-match media facilities, which have been moved to the tunnel area.

‘Last season, the away teams were housed in a temporary structure due to Covid-19 protocols.

‘Now, United have enlarged their home changing room and moved the away team to a new, bigger away changing room on the other side of the player tunnel.’ Sky reports.

‘This is part of an overall programme of works at the ground – the club has spent over £20m across the summer and into this season.

‘They have painted and cleaned the stands and cantilever girders, relaid the pitch, installed new floodlights across the stadium and barrier seating installation in J Stand.

‘New disability facilities – the red and black concourse at the back of the Stretford End and in other parts of the ground – are due to open soon as well. Extensive work on pitches and facilities at Carrington – the club’s training ground – is also taking place.

‘All of this work is separate to the longer-term works that co-chairman Joel Glazer committed to in the Fans Forum back in June.’

It is easy to be somewhat sceptical about the investment, which seems minimal given the amount of under-investment in recent years and the huge amount of decay that has been allowed to occur since the Glazers took control of the club.

For example, to list ‘cleaning the stands’ as an infrastructure upgrade is outrageous. Cleaning is not normally classified as a building improvement.

The amount is a drop in the ocean compared to what is needed. £20 million is little more than the dividends that the Glazer family take from the club every year to feather their own nests.

Sky’s article, which has a whiff of Glazer propaganda about it and is not credited to any particular reporter, quotes Joel Glazer as saying at that recent fan forum:

‘Old Trafford is at the heart of Manchester United and while we have spent over £100m over the last 10 years on infrastructure projects, we will now accelerate the process of planning much more significant investment and upgrades to the stadium.’

So far, there has been no meat put on the bones of this vague promise and we at The Peoples Person are not holding our breath.