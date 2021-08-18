Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to secure five new deals for Manchester United stars

After impressing over the past couple of seasons, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to secure the long-term future of five Manchester United stars, handing them brand new contracts.

Last season saw Man United reach their first final under the Norwegian manager after a wave of disappointing semi-final results since his arrival.

Now is the time to credit the stars under Solskjaer and reward them with brand new contracts, which United will be hoping they can get over the line before any other club comes sniffing for their players.

According to The Sun, the United boss wants to give new contracts to Fernandes, Maguire, Shaw, and Rashford, with them all receiving a pay rise.

The fifth person being Paul Pogba who is out of contract next summer with Paris Saint-Germain keeping tabs open on the player.

Fernandes still has five years left on his current deal but is believed to be only on a £100,000-a-week contract and is already in talks to raise the contract to a figure between £250,000 and £300,000, according to the outlet.

Rashford, Shaw, and Maguire earn slightly more than Fernandes, earning a figure between £180,000 – £200,000, and will be offered the same terms as the Portuguese midfielder.

Rashford and Shaw have contracts that cover the next two seasons with Maguire’s running until 2025, so securing the players for a longer period of time after impressive campaigns will be the first thing on Solskjaer and the coaching team’s mind.

According to the outlet, the manager wants a dressing room that is in harmony with each other and feels it is unfair if some people are earning more than others.

This is with David De Gea said to be on a £375,000-per-week contract marking him as the top earner at the club with Paul Pogba earning roughly £290,000 per week.

Pogba who is out of contract next summer is already facing persuasion from teammates to secure a new deal at Old Trafford, the outlet reports.

The hope for his teammates and for many fans themselves is that an agreement can be met between the Frenchman’s agent and the player himself.