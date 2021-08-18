Pape Sarr and Aurelien Tchouameni: Manchester United fans find out transfer decisions

Manchester United fans have been provided an update in regards to the club’s desire to sign a midfielder, with FC Metz’s Pape Sarr and AS Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni the names floating around recently.

Both players are rather young and were surprising names to be linked with the club, given how there were more reputable players who were said to be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s wishlist.

West Ham’s Declan Rice, Atletico Madrid’s Saul, and Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga were all the supposed targets and who are more well known to fans.

However, Sarr’s name has popped up recently while Tchouameni’s links only truly began earlier today.

It seems with the clock ticking down on the transfer window, United have turned their attentions towards younger, perhaps more achievable targets.

As it stands, Pape Sarr appears much more likely to go to City than #MUFC, whilst Tchouaméni is a player who interests United — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) August 18, 2021

Solskjaer has admitted he hopes to get one more signing into the club following the successful purchases of sensational players such as Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

It was understood the legendary Norwegian wanted ready-made first-team stars who could immediately slot into the starting XI and make an impact.

However, perhaps the midfield isn’t a position in which such a player is absolutely needed given how Paul Pogba looks likely to remain, at least for this summer.

There’s also an argument to be made that Manchester United don’t have the funds to go big on another signing, especially since they failed to offload the deadwood they hoped they could by now.

Players could still leave the club but there’s not much time now and if Solskjaer wants to ensure he has depth then he has to act on whatever cash is available right now.

That’s not to say Tchouameni will be available for cheap but it is the assumption based on his profile and Monaco’s need for cash.