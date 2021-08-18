Paul Pogba unlikely to sign contract before transfer deadline

Paul Pogba is reportedly in no rush to sign a new contract despite his current deal running out at the end of the season.

The French international has been heavily linked with a move away this summer, with PSG looking the most likely destination if he was to leave Old Trafford for a second time.

But with the French side’s enormous move for Lionel Messi finalised, it is thought they will wait till next summer when they can sign him for free and are already preparing a bumper contract.

Another destination for the World Cup winner could be Real Madrid, who have described him as an ‘old dream’ according to Spanish outlet AS.

AS also believe if Pogba was to let his contract run down the Bernabeu would be his ‘main destination’, although it is likely PSG would be able to offer more enticing wages.

However, rumours have circulated that Pogba has not ruled out putting pen to paper on a new United deal.

The midfielder is optimistic about the direction the club is heading under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, especially after the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane have made United a viable title challenger this season.

Nonetheless it is seemingly certain he will not sign a new deal before the August 31st transfer deadline as he continues to keep his options open.

With much of the United fanbase split on the future of Pogba, the former Juventus star showed just how good he can be on the opening day of the season against Leeds.

Bagging four assists as the Reds destroyed their Yorkshire rivals, Pogba was given the freedom to roam and put in one of his best displays in a United shirt.

Those four assists matched the Premier League record for assists in a game, and he now joins an illustrious group of seven to achieve this feat.

With performances like last Saturday’s, United fans up and down the country will be hoping a deal can be agreed to extend Pogba’s stay in Manchester unless they’re of a similar disposition to Graeme Souness, who’s probably still seething with rage somewhere…