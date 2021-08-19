Amad Diallo: Manchester United youngster closing in on a loan move to Sheffield United



Manchester United are close to agreeing loan moves for several youngsters this summer.

According to Sky Sports, Sheffield United are interested in a loan deal for winger Amad Diallo.

🔴 In January, Manchester United weighed up whether to loan out Amad Diallo or Jesse Lingard 💪 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted to see what Diallo looked like in training. ⚔️ Sheffield United are interested in loaning the winger this summer. [via @skysports_sheth] pic.twitter.com/sL38sHakw5 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 19, 2021

The Championship side is looking to add reinforcements following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

With the arrival of Jadon Sancho and the increased likelihood that Jesse Lingard will remain at the club, Diallo would be better off playing regular football in the Championship.

Brandon Williams is close to joining Norwich City on loan, claims The Athletic.

After a frustrating season at United, Williams would hugely benefit from a loan move within the Premier League.

The arrival of Alex Telles has limited his game time in his preferred left-back position, with Luke Shaw almost a guaranteed name in the starting eleven.

At this stage of his career, Williams needs regular minutes to adapt to the demands of the Premier league.

The 20 year old would flourish in a Norwich side who implement an exciting philosophy of attacking football inculcated by their manager Daniel Farke.

Also, The Times states that the likes of Shola Shoretire, Anthony Elanga, Teden Mengi and James Garner could gain more experience on temporary deals elsewhere.

Last week, Football Insider reported that Garner had rejected a new contract at United.

The Red Devils do hold the option of a one-year extension but are keen to tie the youngster down to a long-term deal.

Axel Tuanzebe has joined Aston Villa for his third loan spell, while Facundo Pellistri and Tahith Chong joined Deportivo Alavés and Birmingham City, respectively.