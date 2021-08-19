Aurelien Tchouameni: AS Monaco star once admired Manchester United’s Paul Pogba

Manchester United have been linked with a move for AS Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni but those links were quickly dismissed by Fabrizio Romano, leaving fans to wonder where this all came from.

The young midfielder was said to be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s radar, following failed attempts to convince or be able to sign his other targets.

United have spent much of their budget on Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho and have not truly managed to offload any deadwood.

Perhaps that’s why links with younger midfielders who may be available for cheap first began.

Metz’s Pape Sarr is another example, though it’s believed he’s closer to a switch to Manchester City instead.

🗣 | Tchouaméni in 2019: “It's always nice to be compared to Paul Pogba. He's one of the players I follow the most. And he plays for a club that I like. He's having a very good career.” #mufc [@mufcMPB] pic.twitter.com/b1bgoyfM36 — UtdXclusive 🔴 (@UtdXclusive) August 18, 2021

Perhaps it’s this quote from Tchouameni that sparked rumours instead and it’s safe to say it got some fans excited.

Supporters recognise the need for a natural defensive-midfielder and consider the summer incomplete if one isn’t signed.

This is despite the high profile signings of Sancho and Varane, even though both address key weaknesses in the starting XI.

The feeling is if the defence isn’t protected than the star-studded attack cannot be released and so United can’t fulfil their exciting potential.

Tchouameni would have helped address this, though of course there are doubts over whether or not he’s ready for the switch.

The Red Devils’ only natural defensive-midfielder is currently Nemanja Matic, who struggles to feature regularly throughout a season due to his age.