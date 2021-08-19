Aurelien Tchouameni: Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United have no interest

Manchester United are reportedly not interested in signing AS Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni despite recent rumours growing rapidly.

The young midfielder was suddenly linked with a move to Old Trafford despite no previous interest.

United were also said to be keen on Metz’s Pape Sarr and so it looked as though they had identified a new type of midfielder they were keen on.

Initial interest in the likes of West Ham’s Declan Rice, Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga, and Atletico Madrid’s Saul went nowhere.

It seemed like the Red Devils were now keen on bringing in a star for the future instead, choosing to add depth rather than a starting XI player.

Manchester United are currently not working to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni from AS Monaco this summer. No talks or direct contacts as of now, same for Corentin Tolisso. 🔴 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2021

#mufc insist they have no interest in Aurelien Tchouameni, the 805th midfielder to be linked with them this summer. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 19, 2021

The Peoples Person previously covered Tchouameni news when Jonathan Shrager claimed Manchester United were indeed interested in his signature.

It’s strange how quickly the links grew and then fizzled out, especially since many fans would argue the defensive-midfield position is absolutely crucial.

United only have one natural player in Nemanja Matic and given his age, he’s not someone who can be relied upon regularly.

However, it seems the club will settle on the two major signings they’ve already made in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Although that is a good summer, it will feel as though there was unfinished business, unless a defensive-midfielder is brought in.