Ethan Laird brings energy to Swansea City in debut

After completing his loan move to Swansea City, Manchester United’s Ethan Laird was thrown straight into the action in the Welsh side’s match day squad just the next day.

Featuring off the bench, Laird played for 32 minutes on his debut for the Swans as they lost 1:3 to Stoke City.

Playing in a right wing-back role, he was immediately trusted by his teammates to play an important role in attack, offering direct and pacey runs from the right.

Despite playing half the minutes, Laird managed more touches on the ball than Joel Latibeaudiere who he was subbed on for.

Extended highlights of the match can be found on Swansea’s Youtube channel showing some of Laird’s involvement.

Whoscored.com rating vs Stoke City: 6.27/10 (team average: 6.24)

Stats vs Stoke City: 36 touches, 82.4% passing accuracy, 1 tackle, 1 interception

Manager of Swansea, Russell Martin, was full of praise after the match saying “you saw that with Ethan Laird, he added energy to the crowd, he added energy to other players just with his confidence and willingness to go at people straight away.”

Fans opinions:

“Got exactly what we deserved. 2nd best for the entire game. Only positive was Ethan Laird” – @welshgaryevans

“Ethan Laird looks class” – @ajo1550

“Ethan Laird is going to be some player.” – @DazzlingDhanda

Season totals: 0(1) Appearances, 32 minutes

Swansea’s next fixture is on Friday away to Bristol City, which can be seen live on Sky Sports. After his impressive debut, Laird will likely be involved from the start.

