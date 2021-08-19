Former Dutch player questions Donny Van de Beek’s future at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek is ‘languishing’ at the club, according to former Dutch international Marciano Vink.

After a bitterly disappointing first season where he managed to start just four Premier League games, the 24 year old is eager to make an impact in this campaign.

Van De Beek was ruled out of Holland’s squad for the European Championship 2020 with a groin injury.

He took a two-week holiday to clear his head and recharge his batteries. The Dutchman ensured that he was much better equipped to deal with the pace and physicality of England’s top flight.

However, it was a similar story on the opening day of the Premier League last weekend, with Van de Beek benched again.

That game saw both Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in excellent form, with the former racking up four assists and the latter bagging a hat-trick in a dominant display.

In an interview with Voetbal Zone, Vink went on to state: “Of course he has one of the best, currently number tens in Europe as a competitor. Bruno Fernandes is fantastic.”

“ If you see what he did against Leeds United last weekend… I think you get really small on the bench. You want to go home and kick in all the doors there.”

“You saw when he came in last season that he was no longer a shadow of the player he was at Ajax. He walked with his soul under his arm.”

“The balls he got were then just behind him, or not played well, and then you don’t get into your rhythm. It got worse by the week.”

Vink’s idea that Van de Beek can only operate as a number 10 is a false image.

The 24 year old has shown time and again that he has all the attributes to play in a deeper role.

Elegant on the ball, he possesses elite vision and movement to facilitate the build-up.

This season, Van de Beek will be desperate to prove a point as he looks to break into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.