Marc Skinner’s United pull off impressive win in first game in front of fans

Marc Skinner’s Manchester United Women celebrated an emphatic 5-0 victory on the road in Scotland this evening.

Their third pre-season friendly, against Rangers, came at the end of a week’s training camp for the squad.

The Reds put in a dominant performance from start to finish with Katie Zelem opening the scoring in the eighth minute as she netted a free kick from outside the box.

United scored again before the break as Lucy Staniforth made it 2-0 to the visitors.

Skinner replaced Millie Turner and Kirsty Smith at the break, after the latter had put in some perfectly timed tackles to keep the Scottish side from entering the box.

Hannah Blundell and Maria Thorisdottir took over at the back, but a horrible clash of heads saw Thorisdottir needing treatment on the pitch.

Not long into the second half, Zelem scored her second with a beautiful strike on the edge of the box making it 3-0 in the 52nd minute.

Leah Galton, who had created a number of chances in the first half, cut one back to Kirsty Hanson who buried it into the bottom left corner – making it four for United.

Around three minutes later in the 77th minute, provider turned into the striker as Galton found the bottom right corner this time.

Sophie Baggaley who got her first start for her new squad had very little to do. She was relieved by Mary Earps around the sixty minute mark but neither were tested between the sticks.

At the full time whistle the United squad, who were playing in front of fans for the first time since coronavirus restrictions began, came to applaud their fans who had travelled up for the game.

Marc Skinner made an impromptu speech for the fans as he encouraged them to keep this energy up for the season ahead and promised to make them proud.

Manchester United Women have one pre-season friendly left which will take place behind closed doors at Loughborough University where they will face Brighton and Hove Albion on August 28th.

The WSL season starts on September 3rd where United shall host Reading at Leigh Sports Village.