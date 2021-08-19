Marcus Rashford: winger could return to training by the end of the month following surgery

Marcus Rashford could be back in Manchester United training before the end of the month, well ahead of schedule and in time to take part in the Champions League group stages.

The 23-year-old had shoulder surgery just two weeks ago and was not expected to return to first team training until October at the earliest.

Thank you for all the well wishes. I had my surgery on Friday morning and everything went very well. A little sore but other than that I’m feeling good. Hope you’re all having a great day! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/cUZQpS0wIi — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) August 10, 2021

He initially sustained the muscle tear last November and had been playing through the injury with the use of painkilling injections for both United and England at Euro 2020.

But according to a report by The Sun, Rashford has been working diligently behind the scenes and the club are delighted with his progress.

With two rehab sessions a week involving water treadmill work, resistance work and squats to build up strength, he is now in less pain but still wearing a brace.

The academy graduate will now embark on a specially designed two-week programme that will hopefully deliver him to light training with the first team before the end of the month and back in contention for selection by the end of September.

Rashford endured a tricky summer with England at the European Championships, playing a bit part role as he came off the bench in five of their seven games but failed to make a meaningful impact.

In the Wembley showpiece final against Italy, the winger was one of three players to miss a spot kick in the penalty shootout as England lost their first final since 1966.

This led to disgusting online racial abuse and the vandalism of a mural in honour of Rashford in Withington, Manchester.

Paul Pogba has deputised on the left wing in Rashford’s absence, bagging four assists in the season opener against Leeds dovetailing brilliantly with Bruno Fernandes.

With the arrival of Jadon Sancho on the opposite wing, United’s wide options now look extremely dangerous and with the boost of Rashford returning this bodes well for United going forward.