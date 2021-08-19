Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United must win a trophy, says former star

Former Manchester United and France star Mikael Silvestre has insisted that winning a trophy is a must for Ole Gunnar Solskajer this season.

The Norwegian’s promising side justified pre-season optimism with a 5-1 demolition of bitter rivals Leeds United last weekend.

The confident manner of the victory has led to an increased belief that Solskjaer and his men are on the cusp of re-establishing the club as a major force.

However, former Reds’ left-back Silvestre has warned that only silverware will be enough to declare the season ahead an unequivocal success.

As covered by The Sun, he said, “Solskjaer must win a trophy now and he’ll be aware of that.

“For the players, the manager and for the club. Its is in the DNA of Manchester United. They were so close last season and I’m sure they’ll use that as extra motivation…

“The team has all the ingredients to win trophies and be successful, but it’s about turning up on the day and finishing the job.”

Silvestre believes that United’s new signings, combined with the retention of Edinson Cavani, has put the club in the ideal position to turn potential into trophies.

“Signing Sancho and Varane are two key elements for United to push on, as well as keeping Cavani for one more season.

“The team should be ready to push City for the title…I’d expect them to put in a good effort in challenging for the title this year.

“The manager has been around the players for long enough now where he should know how to get the best out of them…it’s a great start and hopefully they can keep going.”

United will be looking to build upon their excellent opening day win this weekend, as they travel to Saint Mary’s to face Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton.