Paul Pogba is ‘loving’ Man United despite weighing his options

Despite the fact that he has not signed a new contract, Paul Pogba is ‘loving’ Manchester United, according to a new report.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell writes that whilst he is still considering his options for the future, the Frenchman is a positive and happy influence around Old Trafford and has an excellent relationship with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

‘The Athletic has been told that fresh terms, a significant improvement on his £290,000 per week, were offered during the second part of 2020-21 but Pogba is yet to respond to that proposal.

‘Sources believe the offer was as much as £400,000 per week, making Pogba the highest paid player at United above David de Gea’s £375,000 per week, and stretching to 2025 with the option of a further year.

‘The deal, it is said, remains on the table but it is expected that the uncertainty will extend beyond the end of the current transfer window at 11pm UK time on August 31.

‘Pogba will take his time to assess his options, with a return to his homeland with Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent a possibility this time next year. The next contract he signs is certain to be his last big one.’

Whitwell also claims that Pogba was irked last summer when he was keen to sign a new deal but the club merely triggered the one-year extension to his old contract.

‘Rightly or wrongly, that left the player feeling disappointed. Some sources say that, invigorated by the club’s apparent direction of travel, he was even willing to sign up at that point. Now the circumstances have changed, he is not in a major rush to accept the initial proposal.’

It is a familiar story in terms of contract renewals at Old Trafford. Ander Herrera is known to have left on a free transfer because the club, essentially, left it so late to offer a new deal that the player had feared the worst and started looking for other clubs.

However, Whitwell’s report insists that ‘Pogba is described as “loving” United’ and that ‘he likes Solskjaer as a manager and feels their squad is finally approaching the point of challenging for top trophies.’

Pogba is also reportedly pleased that ‘the side is more set up to accommodate Pogba than it has been in the past too — a dysfunction that had caused him to look at other clubs’, citing the hybrid left-sided number 8/10 role he adopted against Leeds.

The 28-year-old’s decision, it seems, is likely to be a three-way one; Real Madrid is his dream club, but they are unlikely to match the wages offered by United. PSG could potentially offer higher wages, but life in the French League may not be so appealing, and then there is the option of staying at United, a club he loves, with a good contract offer on the table.

A successful season for the Red Devils could be the key to convincing Pogba he is at the right place to win trophies.